This guest column was written by the Rev. Matt Seddon, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church. As the Bloomington City Council continues to meet to discuss challenges from the growth of our city, challenges of helping people experiencing homelessness, really all the challenges we face, I have to admit that I feel both fear and morbid fascination. I fear hearing more vitriol, and I also find myself more curious than I would like to be about whether the tone of the debate can get any worse. I moved here in September of last year to serve as rector of Trinity Episcopal Church. I have thrown myself into learning about my new home, and I have been following the zoning debate carefully. I have some thoughts as a newcomer and an Episcopal priest that I hope people will consider as they provide comments on the proposed changes.