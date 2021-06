The first Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert of 2021 is scheduled for June 15th, and will feature Andrew Hoyt. Hoyt is a singer/songwriter from Des Moines, and uses the ukulele and acoustic guitar for music inspired by John Mayer, Jason Mraz, and James Taylor. The program is free to the public, and will be held outdoors on the Activity Center patio. Limited seating will be available, or attendees can bring a lawn chair. Social distancing will be required.