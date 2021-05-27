Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Golf team marks historic milestone

eastcentraliowanews.com
 6 days ago

Lisbon’s season for the record books will finish where it should – at the state meet. The Lions finished in second place at the Class 3A, Region 3 meet at Edmondson Golf Course in Oskaloosa to qualify as a team. The Lions finished just two strokes ahead of third-place Knoxville to earn the state berth.

www.eastcentraliowanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Record Time#Edmondson Golf Course#Third Place Knoxville#Junior Kenzie Rentschler#Lisbon Girls#Sophomore Karlee Luneckas#Senior Stacia Hall#Senior Eliza Carter#Oskaloosa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Jackson County, MIPosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Masters golf tournament implements rule change to allow more competition

JACKSON – The Jackson Masters golf tournament will have a deeper field of competition this year after a recent announcement by the Jackson Golf Committee. A new format to the 73rd annual event will allow more golfers to make the first-round cut when the tournament is held on June 5-6 at the Country Club of Jackson. Previously, the event would hold a 36-hole stroke play tournament with a first-round cut that allowed the lowest 25 scores (and additional ties) to advance to the final round of competition.
Roselle Park, NJRenna Media

RPHS Golf Team Finish 3rd in Conference Championship

After a couple of early season losses, the Roselle Park golf team took third out of 8 teams in Union County Conference Championship, Mountain Division, at Galloping Hill Golf Course. Team was led by Justin Cabarle who placed 5th shooting an 83 and Kaili Torres Allnatt who placed 6th shootingan 86. Sean Nicol and Shiv Patel also contributed in their excellent showing. This is the best team performance in the UCC Championship in Head Coach Ryan Flatley’s tenure at Roselle Park.
Golfmoorcroftleader.com

Moorcroft golf teams win the day

On Friday and Saturday, the Moorcroft Boys and Girls Golf Team traveled to Cheyenne to compete in the 2A Spring Golf Championships/Powder River Conference Spring Golf Championship that was played at Cheyenne Country Club. After the first day, both the boys and girls found themselves in contention both individually and as a team.
Mountain Brook, ALVillage Living

4-peat for the Spartans golf team

MOBILE -- Make that four in a row for the Spartans. The Mountain Brook High School boys golf team was the unquestioned top team in Class 6A all spring long. The Spartans finished off a tremendous season with a dominant win in the state tournament, their fourth consecutive state title.
Kingston Springs, TNvucommodores.com

Off and Running in Kingston Springs

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. — Led by Reid Davenport’s six birdies, Vanderbilt got off to an impressive start on the first day of the Kingston Springs Regional at The Golf Club of Tennessee. Davenport shot 6-under-par and is the outright leader going into the second day of the tournament. “I’ve been...
Golfnny360.com

Local college golf: JCC will head to NJCAA tournament next month

VERONA — The Jefferson Community College men’s golf team will head to the NJCAA Tournament next month following a second-place finish at the weekend’s Region 3 Tournament at Kaluhyat Golf Course at Turning Stone, with a combined two-day score of 709. The Cannoneers finished sceond to Niagara County CC. Samuel...
Golfburtcountynews.net

OC Knights Golf team runner-up at Conference

The Oakland-Craig Knights took second place in the 2021 EHC tournament played at the Oakland Golf Club on Monday, May 10. Tekamah-Herman won the team title shooting a 340 with the Knights finishing …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Kiawah Island, SCchatsports.com

Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course: By the Numbers

Kiawah Island, South Carolina, PGA Championship, Professional Golfers' Association of America, Omar Uresti, Bernhard Langer. The PGA Championship returns to Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina this week, and in many ways, the event should seem to be right at home. The Ocean Course was built by the husband-and-wife...
Golfthegreenvillestandard.com

FDA golf team awards

The Fort Dale Academy golf team recently celebrated their season with an awards ceremony where each member received a plaque. All three members of the boys’ team earned an invitation to the state AISA tournament this year. Pictured from left are senior, John Milan Gaston; freshman, Jackson Scott; senior, Charleston Coker; and senior, Ginny Coker. (Photo submitted)
Newell, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Newell golf teams compete at BH Classic

RAPID CITY — Newell boys’ and girls’ golf teams competed for top honors at the Black Hills Classic, held Monday at the Hart Ranch course south of town. The Irrigator girls fired an 18-hole 319 and finished third in the team standings. Newell shot a 322 for sixth place. Kassidy...
Chariton, IAChariton Leader

Chariton girls golf team 2nd at Creston meet

The Chariton girls golf team competed at a meet at Creston Tuesday, April 27. The Lady Chargers placed second overall with a score of 198. Creston won the meet with a score of 232. Brenna Shriver led Chariton with a score of 52. Tenley Williams shot a 58 and Bethany...
Golfsuperiorne.com

RHHS golf team heads to state match

The Rock Hills High School golf team closed out their regular season with the 18-hole Tipton Invitational played over the Tipton Oaks Golf Course last Tuesday. The Grizzlies finished in sixth place in the six team field with a team score of 401. Other teams at the match were Lakeside, Tipton, Riley County, Tipton and LaCrosse. The course plays to par 70. The four lowest individual scores make up the team score.
Fayette County, ALmytrpaper.com

FCHS golf team finishes fourth in state

The Fayette County High School golf team recently completed a successful season, with a fourth place finish in the Class 4A State Championship. The fourth place finish was the icing on the cake for an all-around successful season. The team finished the regular season undefeated, was second in the five-team Fayette Invitational, finished second in the WAC Tournament, held at Oak Hill Country Club, and finished third in the Class 4A Sectional Tournament, held at Ol’ Colony in Tuscaloosa.
Inola, OKPosted by
Claremore Daily Progress

GOLF: Inola’s Stookey named to OCA All-State golf team

Spring sports wrapped up over the weekend, but for one local senior, the high school golf season isn’t finished just yet. Carson Stookey of Inola was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association golf team, which was released Wednesday. The All-State golf tournament is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 26 at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa.
GolfCape Gazette

Teams lined up for state championship golf tournament

This year’s high school state championship golf tournament field is a mix of the new and the familiar. As described in my April 2 column, the risk of participation restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic led to a decision by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association to create new rules for how players would qualify for the 36-hole “major” of Delaware high school golf. Each players’ results were posted with the Delaware State Golf Association and ranked by handicap index.
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

Tennessee golf team qualifies for NCAA Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since 2013, the Tennessee men’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Championships following a tied for second place finish at the Noblesville Regional. By way of being one of the top five teams in the Noblesville Regional, the Vols qualified for the NCAA Championships, which are set to take place from May 28 to June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. “I’m very proud of all of our guys,” head coach Brennan Webb said. “They followed their game plan to perfection this week and played with patience and discipline. “Advancing through regionals is never a given, and to be able to advance with not a lot of stress during the last round was great. I know this is another confidence for our guys and they are excited for next week.”
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

WHS Golf Team Dominating NVL

WATERTOWN - As good as Watertown High School golf team had been this spring - and that was very, very good - St. Paul Catholic High School had been just a little bit better. On that day at Crestbrook Park, the Indians took down the Falcons, ruining their bid for an undefeated season with a decisive 180-193 win which the teams got in just before late-afternoon rains arrived.
GolfDaily Progress

Woodberry Forest golfer Benny Haggin ties for medalist honors at VISAA state meet

JAMES CITY — Benny Haggin has accomplished a lot during his high school golf career at Woodberry Forest. The senior added some more hardware to his resume Monday afternoon after earning co-medalist honors at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state golf tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club. Haggin carded...
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

ETSU golf team celebrated after regional title

JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State golf team received a heroes’ welcome when they returned to the Warren-Greene Golf Center Thursday, one day after winning the NCAA Cle Elum (Washington) Regional championship at Tumble Creek Golf Club. It was the Bucs’ first NCAA regional championship since 2001. They won...