Mollie Tibbetts case live updates: Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial resumes; closing arguments expected Thursday

The trial of Mollie Tibbetts' accused killer will enter the home stretch Thursday. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is accused of killing the 20-year-old University of Iowa student in July 2018 and hiding her body in a cornfield, sparking a monthlong manhunt that drew national attention. The trial on his first-degree murder charge began last week, and on Wednesday, the defense rested its case after Bahena Rivera took the stand in his own defense to testify that two masked men had killed Tibbetts, forced him to transport her body in his car, and threatened his family to keep him silent.