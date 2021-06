The Nevada girls’ golf team took third at the Gilbert Invitational May 12 at the Ames Golf and Country Club. Nevada shot a 203 over nine holes to come in behind Gilbert (176) and Roland-Story (180). The Cub girls were led by Ashlynn Sporrer, who placed fourth behind Roland-Story's Kate Rahfeldt and Gilbert’s Eden Bruner and Eden Lohrbach with a strong round of 43.