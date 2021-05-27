Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE has a new 16:10 Mini LED display

Hear every footstep with the Acer Predator Galea 350 gaming headset. This gaming gadget features virtual 7.1 surround sound, letting you hear all the details. And you can even select modes—game, music, movie—to create the right ambiance. What’s more, the 50 mm Neodymium drivers give you high-quality bass. Also, the Acer TrueHarmony technology lets these wired headphones tune the drivers to the ideal balance of pitch, loudness, and timbre. That way, you can hear enemies approaching or enjoy cinematic audio to its fullest. Furthermore, this headset makes communicating with your team easy. That’s thanks to its retractable, unidirectional noise-canceling boom mic and audio control box. Moreover, the ergonomic over-ear cups give you a comfortable fit. Finally, this Acer headset has a 20 Hz frequency response.