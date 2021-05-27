Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jimi Hendrix just got a plaque in east London where he wrote ‘Purple Haze’

By Chris Waywell
Time Out Global
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimi Hendrix famously wrote ‘Purple Haze’ in London on Boxing Day 1966. Old Jimi wasn’t tucking into the Quality Steet while watching the ‘EastEnders’ omnibus, though, ho ho ho no. Taking a cue from his former employer, ‘Hardest Working man in Showbusiness’ James Brown, Hendrix was in his dressing room for an afternoon performance (2.30pm-5.30pm) at the Upper Cut Club in Forest Gate. Not the most glamorous place to spend the festive season, perhaps, but he was on his insane trajectory to global superstardom, and Forest Gate just happened to be the latest stop en route.

www.timeout.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
James Brown
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
George Frideric Handel
Person
Nina Simone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East London#Purple Haze#Plaque#The Upper Cut Club#Newham Heritage Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Jeff Beck: my stories of Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more

Jeff Beck is one of the last guitar heroes standing. The quixotic axeman has dazzled with his sizzling six-string sonics for almost half a century. From the psych-tinged R&B of The Yardbirds, to the Jeff Beck Group with Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart, to the radio-friendly jazz/rock instrumental masterpiece Blow By Blow, a Who’s Who of guest appearances (Mick Jagger, Roger Waters, Brian May, Paul Rodgers, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner) and beyond, Beck is constantly exploring and moving forward.
Musicreadersdigest.co.uk

The East End club that hosted Jimi Hendrix

Open for just a year in the '60s, the Upper Cut club had many greats perform on its stage—and it's where Jimi Hendrix wrote "Purple Haze" Tucked away in the rough streets of what was then the far east end of London stood a nightclub that attracted some of the biggest musicians in the world such as Nina Simone, and Jimi Hendrix. The Upper Cut Club opened its doors for just 12 months between 1966 and 1967.
Posted by
Phil Rossi

Jimi Hendrix: A Classic Unicorn

A lesson and reminder to remain authentic and true to ourselves. In 1966, at a rock club in New Jersey, a 23-year-old guitarist auditioned for a spot in the venue’s lineup. Like most who had listened to Jimi Hendrix for the first time, management was floored.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

What happened to Jimi Hendrix's Monterey Stratocaster?

It's probably the most iconic image of Jimi Hendrix, kneeling in ritual over a sacrificial Stratocaster, beckoning the flames upward and pausing only to squirt more Ronson lighter fuel onto the pickguard ablaze. In an era when oneupmanship and headlines were sometimes more important than musicianship, Hendrix was looking for...
CelebritiesGuitar Player

Hear Jimi Hendrix’s Final Performance

Jimi Hendrix died on September 18, 1970. Just two days before, he made his final public appearance, a recording of which you can hear above. After performing at the Open Air Love & Peace Festival in Fehmarn, Germany on September 6, Hendrix and his group – drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Billy Cox – returned to London. While there, Hendrix ran into Eric Burdon, the former lead singer of the Animals, who was now performing with the group War.
Musicloudersound.com

How Jimi Hendrix set rock'n'roll ablaze and rewired the electric guitar forever

Four years. That’s all it took Jimi Hendrix to tear up guitar culture, depose the ruling elite and drag a centuries-old instrument in a thrilling new direction. Perhaps, on some level, the guitarist knew the clock was ticking. It would certainly explain the fervour with which he blazed through London after stepping off the plane at Heathrow on September 24, 1966.
britpopnews.com

Jimi Hendrix Death Made Rock Icon ‘Suicidal’

Jeff Beck discussed Jimi Hendrix’s death in a new Classic Rock interview. “When I saw Jimi we knew he was going to be trouble. And by ‘we’ I mean me and Eric [Clapton] because Jimmy [Page] wasn’t in the frame at that point. “I saw him at one of his...
MusicGossip Cop

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

Eric Clapton has been a rock god almost since rock n roll started. His legend grew quickly in the mid-60s around swingin’ London when graffiti around the city popped up literally calling him “God.” His career is into its 6th decade now and he shows little signs of stopping, having just announced a tour of Europe and the southern USA. According to the guitar player, his friends have stopped calling and texting, so why?
Musicbritpopnews.com

The Who & Jimi Hendrix ‘Drug Meltdown’ Leaks

Ted Nugent discussed The Who’s Keith Moon and Jimi Hendrix trying to offer him drugs and having meltdowns in a new YouTube stream. Ted said most of his influences “got high — right in front of me. And I admired the living shit out of ’em,” he said. “The MC5, they were all stumbling, puking, stupid drunk and stoned, and I admired them beyond description. But then it caught up with them, and I said, ‘Oh.’ Thank God I didn’t go, ‘Hey, they’re smoking a lot of hashish, and they’re just kicking out the jams. Maybe I’ll try the hashish.’ And luckily, I didn’t. Luckily, I watched them blow up.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child Book Coming

A new book about Jimi Hendrix that features discussions with his contemporaries, including fellow musicians and other scene-makers, is coming this fall. Acclaimed rock music journalists and authors Harvey Kubernik and Kenneth Kubernik celebrate the legendary artist’s life, music and legacy with Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child, coming October 19, 2021, from Sterling Publishing.
Musicplanetsixstring.com

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany’s Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that’s when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song ‘Purple Haze’, I was totally enthralled: ‘How’s he doing that?’ I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn’t have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, ‘Woah! This is another level on guitar.’ So I was very much a fan of that.”
Moviesblackchronicle.com

Questlove Restores History With His Directorial Debut ‘Summer of Soul’

Questlove is speaking out about his directorial debut with “Summer of Soul,” a documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Per press release, the documentary explores the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated African...
RetailTelegraph

Where to find the next generation of prime London property

The pandemic hit central London’s property market hard. In its once golden postcodes – Mayfair, Belgravia and Kensington – prices have fallen. Travel restrictions and an exodus from the city have meant transactions collapsed. Data from the Land Registry showed that fewer than 60 properties changed hands each week in...
MusicGuitar Player

Marcus King: 4 Tips For Great Live Performance

Now just 25 years old, Marcus King is already a veteran of the road and a leading flag bearer for modern blues and blues rock. He sings like an old soul with demons on his tail and gets colossal tones from his grandfather’s ’62 Gibson ES-345. No less than Warren Haynes – who produced his 2016 album The Marcus King Band (Fantasy Records) – called him “the first young player I’ve heard since Derek Trucks who plays with such soul and emotional maturity.”
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Find London’s Best Falafel

When you first look at a chickpea it’s unlikely that you think that this small anaemic legume can be transformed into a deep-fried crunchy delight - bursting with parsley, coriander, cumin, cardamom, and more - that’s fated to be slathered in tahini and other saucy delights. Unless you are a visionary of course. But that is exactly what the sum of many chickpeas and some bubbling oil can bring you. London has lots and lots of falafel options, from Syrian, to Palestinian, to Israeli and Lebanese, but it’s these ones that stand out as the best of the bunch.
Musicclassical-music.com

Where are the best blue plaques for composers and musicians in the UK?

One of the more joyful distractions when walking down a British road is to have your attention suddenly caught by a distinctive flash of blue on the side of a building. Instantly, you know that the building must be important. Stopping in your tracks, you wander up intrigued, and take a closer look. Sometimes the writing on the blue circle – usually a circle but not always so – will inform you about an interesting local person of whom you have never heard; at other times, it tells you that the building has a link with someone very famous indeed. In either case, you leave feeling satisfyingly more knowledgeable than you arrived.