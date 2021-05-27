Jimi Hendrix just got a plaque in east London where he wrote ‘Purple Haze’
Jimi Hendrix famously wrote 'Purple Haze' in London on Boxing Day 1966. Old Jimi wasn't tucking into the Quality Steet while watching the 'EastEnders' omnibus, though, ho ho ho no. Taking a cue from his former employer, 'Hardest Working man in Showbusiness' James Brown, Hendrix was in his dressing room for an afternoon performance (2.30pm-5.30pm) at the Upper Cut Club in Forest Gate. Not the most glamorous place to spend the festive season, perhaps, but he was on his insane trajectory to global superstardom, and Forest Gate just happened to be the latest stop en route.