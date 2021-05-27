Jungle Cruise Trailer: Emily Blunt and The Rock Take On Tigers, Monsters & Jesse Plemons
Jungle Cruise gets the Pirates of the Caribbean treatment in Disney's latest live action film, revolving around a researcher (Emily Blunt) who recruits a skipper (Dwayne Johnson) for a cruise down the Amazon to find a tree with healing powers. "The unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces," teases Disney. The movie hits theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.toofab.com