Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Dave Pietramala On What Makes Maryland Men’s Lacrosse’s Jared Bernhardt So Special

By Luke Jackson
pressboxonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohns Hopkins legend Dave Pietramala, who will be a studio analyst for ESPN’s coverage of the men’s lacrosse Final Four, says there’s no clear favorite among the four teams remaining but that Maryland may have the player best suited for the big moment in Jared Bernhardt. The Final Four and...

pressboxonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Bobby Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lacrosse Players#Maryland Stadium#Ncaa Tournament#Duke Lacrosse#Notre Dame#Maryland Men S Lacrosse#Espn#Rutgers#Tar Heels#High Point#Loyola#The Blue Devils#Cavaliers#Glenn Clark Radio#Tewaaraton Award#Irish#Maryland Athletics#Vermont May 16#Georgetown#Hartford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Lacrosse
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Sports
Related
Maryland StateMichigan Daily

Michigan falls to Maryland in Big Ten Tournament semis, 16-8

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — There’s an old adage in sports that it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. Heading into its matchup against undefeated Maryland, the Michigan men’s lacrosse team hoped that that adage would once again rear its head. After a historic win over Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines were primed to catch an undefeated Terrapins’ squad — who had not played in over a week — dozing.
College Sportsusalaxmagazine.com

Jared Bernhardt is the USA Lacrosse Division I Men's Player of the Week

Jared Bernhardt, a Tewaaraton Award favorite looking to lead Maryland on an NCAA title run this month, had a career day in the Big Ten semifinals against Michigan. The attackman scored eight goals and had two assists, setting the Maryland all-time scoring record with his 258th career point to pass Matt Rambo and setting a new career high with 10 points. Bernhardt is the USA Lacrosse Division I Men’s Player of the Week for his efforts.
Maryland State247Sports

Preview: Maryland men's lacrosse faces Johns Hopkins in Big Ten championship

Men’s Lacrosse – Game 12, Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins, Big Ten Championship. Season Records: No. 1 Maryland (11-0), Johns Hopkins (4-8) Recap of Last Meeting: The Terrapins scored three goals in the final two minutes of the game erase a two-goal deficit and beat the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, 14-13. Logan Wisnauskas triggered the final run with a highlight-reel goal, shooting the ball over Blue Jays’ goalie Tim Marcille as Wisnauskas fell to the ground. Jared Bernhardt then slalomed through the Hopkins defense to tie the game and subsequently found Wisnauskas with a time-and-room shot to win the game. The Terrapins needed the Tewaaraton Nominees' heroics after Hopkins used a 5-0 run and a 3-0 run to take control of the game, despite the Terps opening the game with its own 5-0 run. The Rivalry always creates tension.
College Park, MDPosted by
WUSA9

Terps sibling rivalry takes center stage in upcoming NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team will face Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Maryland is a #3 seed in this tournament after being ranked number one for a big chunk of the season leading to conference play. But Terps head coach, John Tillman, isn't focused on where they stand, he's focused on showing everyone where they belong.
College Sportslacrossebucket.com

2021 NCAA Tournament Preview: Bottom Half

(Photo Courtesy of Maryland Athletics) The NCAA Tournament bracket is set and the fight to be the final team standing on Memorial Day gets underway on Saturday at noon. Each half (top and bottom) of the bracket will see two teams advance to Championship Weekend. In the top half, the road to East Hartford, Conn. runs through Hempstead, N.Y., and in the bottom half, it runs through South Bend, Ind.
Maryland Stateusalaxmagazine.com

Maryland Follows Familiar Formula in First-Round Win over Vermont

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It’s a Maryland postseason tradition like few others. Putter about around .500 on faceoffs throughout the season. Encounter a dominant player at the X in the NCAA tournament. Get the better of him (or come close) and move along to the next round. The third-seeded Terrapins...
Vermont State247Sports

Maryland Men's lacrosse stays perfect, rolls past Vermont in NCAA Tourney opener

While some other seeded teams struggled in their NCAA Tournament openers, the University of Maryland men’s lacrosse team had no such issues against a game Vermont Catamounts team. It helps, of course, that the best player in the game – Jared Bernhardt – plays for the Terrapins, but it was far from a one-man show in the Terps’ 17-11 victory in College Park.
Maryland Statewmucsports.net

No. 3 seed Maryland men’s lacrosse swarms Vermont in 17-11 win advancing to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

Vermont midfielder Griffin Fenech desperately searched for space as the shot clock ticked down, but instead lost the ball on a trail check resulting in a shot-clock violation. Off the restart, Alex Smith launched the ball forward to fellow midfielder Joshua Coffman who found Jared Bernhardt just outside the crease for his fifth goal of the day. That nifty backhand finish was emblematic of Maryland’s effectiveness, consistently converting transition offense off of Vermont’s 22 turnovers. 15 of those 22 turnovers came in the first half.
Sportslaxallstars.com

Mac O’Keefe & Jared Bernhardt: PLL Rookie Spotlights

Welcome to the Lax All Stars 2021 PLL Rookie Spotlights series!. The PLL College Draft was held April 26, introducing 32 players into the PLL fold. The league’s training camp is set for May 28 through June 3 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, to determine the final rosters of the eight teams for the 2021 campaign.
College SportsInside Lacrosse (press release)

USILA Names 2021 Men's DI All-Americans, Awards: Bernhardt is Outstanding Player of the Year

Maryland's Jared Bernhardt was named the USILA's Lt Raymond J. Enners Outstanding Player of the Year. Bernhardt, also one of the five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, is one of four Player of the Year winners still vying for the NCAA Championship. North Carolina's Chris Gray was named the recipient of the Lt. Col. Jack Turnbull Memorial Award for Outstanding Attackman; Virginia's Jared Conners was named the Lt. j.g. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Outstanding Midfielder; and Duke's JT Giles-Harris earned the William C. Schmeisser Defensive Player of the Year award.
Maryland State247Sports

Maryland men's lacrosse tops Duke, 14-5, advances to championship game vs. Virginia

Coming into the Final Four in Hartford, much of the lacrosse world continued to extoll the excellence of the ACC. After all, the conference had three teams make the Final Four, including the top two seeds in North Carolina and Duke. Questions still lingered about the quality of the Big Ten and the quality of undefeated Maryland’s wins. After Maryland’s exorcism of the Duke Blue Devils, 14-5, in the second game of the Final Four, those questions should go away.
College Sportselitesportsny.com

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Preview: Two talented offenses clash

Virginia and Maryland will take each other on in the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse championship game Monday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET. Another weekend, another action-packed slate of NCAA Men’s Lacrosse. To commence the semifinal round in Hartford, two high-powered offenses in Virginia and North Carolina took each other on at...