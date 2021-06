SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area residents can now get their beloved farmers market produce delivered to their doorstep and support local farmers at the same time. CUESA (Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture), the Bay Area nonprofit that operates the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market has partnered with The FruitGuys , a family-owned and operated B Corp, to launch Ferry Plaza Farmers Market Delivered ( fpfmdelivered.com ). The online market will be curated by CUESA, while fulfilment will be managed by The FruitGuys, a 23-year veteran of home and office produce delivery.