The Twitter handle for the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has been snapped up by a randomer.Former DUP leader Arlene Foster changed her handle from “DUPLeader” to “ArleneFosterUK,” after she resigned from the position on April 28.It seems that the party either didn’t want or weren’t quick enough to retrieve the DUP leader’s handle when it became available again, as a random person now has it for their parody account.The @DUPLeader parody account was created in May 2021, and people have now started to notice:So Arlene Foster changed her Twitter handle… and someone moved in fairly sharpish on the...