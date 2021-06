Labour has accused Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser of giving “carte blanche” to rule-breaking at the top of government after he allowed the health secretary to keep his job despite breaking the ministerial code. Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministerial standards, found Matt Hancock guilty of a “technical” breach of the rules after he failed to declare that his sister’s company, in which he holds shares, had become an approved contractor for the health service. But he described the issue as “minor” and did not recommend Mr Hancock resign. Traditionally, ministers have stood down if they were found to...