Yet another up-and-coming rapper has lost his life as the New York Daily News Is reporting that Brooklyn artist Supa Gates has died. According to the report the Brooklynite succumbed to the gunshot wounds he suffered seven weeks ago when he was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a Mercedes Benz in Crown Heights. Since then Gates had been getting treatment at the Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, but yesterday his body could take no more and passed away.