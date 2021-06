PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Family and friends gathered Monday evening to remember a 3-year-old boy who died after he was pulled from a Phoenix canal early Sunday evening. It was Sunday around 5:30 p.m., when Phoenix police say someone passing by called them after he thought he had seen a small child, later identified as 3-year-old Anthony King Tolano, floating in the Grand Canal near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road. Officers arrived and saw the little boy in the canal. They immediately went in and got Anthony out and began CPR. When Phoenix firefighters arrived, they took over treatment. He was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died.