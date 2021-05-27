Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Police officers accused of sharing murder scene photos ‘sorry beyond measure’

By PA News
johnogroat-journal.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Metropolitan Police officers said they were “sorry beyond measure for the pain that they have caused” after sharing photographs from the crime scene of two murdered sisters. Pc Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Pc Jamie Lewis, 32, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with misconduct in a public...

www.johnogroat-journal.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#London Police#Criminal Court#Police Misconduct#Trial Court#Court Hearing#Metropolitan Police#Misconducted#The Old Bailey#Iopc#Essex#Defendants#Photographer Ms#Friends#Public Office#White Shirt#Pleas#North West London#June#Sisters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Man accused of biting La Crosse police officer after vandalism spree

A 32-year-old man with no permanent address was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of assaulting an officer after police responded to a May 17 vandalism spree in La Crosse. David J. Meboe also faces misdemeanor charges of theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly...
Memphis, TNscdag.com

Police Officer Indicted on Murder Charge

May 19, 2021 – A Memphis police officer accused of killing a man in the back of his squad car and disposing of the body earlier this year has been indicted on first-degree murder and other felony charges, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. Defendant Patric Ferguson, 29,...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Former Santa Fe police officer accused of domestic violence

A former Santa Fe police officer is facing domestic violence-related charges after getting into an argument with his girlfriend at the Comfort Inn on Cerrillos Road. Anthony Madrid, 29, is charged with battery against a household member, false imprisonment and interference with communications, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Appleton, WIwhby.com

Man accused of stabbing an Appleton police officer heading to trial

A Kaukauna man that allegedly stabbed an Appleton police officer will stand trial. An Outagamie County Court Commissioner finds there is enough evidence to try Troy VanGrinsven on charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and Battery to an Officer. VanGrinsven allegedly stabbed the policeman in the parking lot of the Appleton Police Department back in March of last year. He is expected to enter a plea of insanity to the charges on Thursday.
Hinds County, MSNBC News

Judge dismisses murder charges against two officers accused of slamming man

Murder charges were dropped against two of the three Mississippi police officers who were accused of body-slamming a man who later died. Hinds County Judge E. Faye Peterson said Thursday that there was not enough evidence to prove that Officers Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley acted in a criminal manner in the January 2019 death of George Robinson.
Iowa City, IAkjan.com

Officer testimony of 11-hour interview with man accused of Tibbetts’ murder

(Radio Iowa) – An officer has testified that the man accused of killing college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 led investigators to the field where her body was found. Pamela Romero was an Iowa City police officer two years ago who interviewed suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera. “He showed me the corn field and he goes: ‘This is the corn field where I came, took her out of the trunk, carried her on my shoulder, went inside the corn field, dropped her on the ground, covered her with leaves and I left right away,'” she testified.
New Orleans, LABeaumont Enterprise

New Orleans police officer arrested, accused of rape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans police officer has been arrested after a woman accused him of rape. Officer Gerry Paul was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of second-degree rape, punishable by five to 40 years in prison if convicted. It was unknown if Paul has secured an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Memphis, TNlawofficer.com

Memphis Police officer working as Lyft driver accused of raping passenger

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Memphis, Tennessee – A Memphis Police officer who was working as a Lyft driver has been arrested after being accused of kidnapping and raping a passenger. Investigators said that the woman asked Travis Pride for a ride home, but Pride allegedly took her to another location and forced her into a home where he allegedly raped her. After she was returned home by Pride, the victim called the police.
Violent Crimeswftgam.com

Man Rams Police Cruiser Charged With Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Lieut. Chris Edwards along with other detectives and deputies arrested four people this week while searching for 49-year-old Stacy Savage, a non-compliant sex offender. When police found Savage driving a car on Blackwater Church Road, they tried to pull him over. Deputies say Savage took off steering his car into the path of one of the cruisers, hitting the car and disabling it. Savage was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment and failure to comply with sex offender registration. Three passengers in Savage’s car, 30-year-old Christina Cassise, 43-year-old Tracie Johnson and 23-year-old Staci Savage were all found with drugs and drug paraphernalia, so they are facing charges as well. They were all lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.