A mass grave containing the remains of around 500 people has been found at the site of a former Nazi concentration camp in Russia.Investigators digging in the countryside near Voronezh, close to the border with Ukraine, found the remains of 156 people buried at the Dulag-191 site, which was built in 1942 when the area was under occupation by Nazi Germany.Mikhail Segodin, head of the search team, told Russia’s Tass news agency that he expected to unearth the remains of at least 500 people. A second camp for women and children was found nearby. Some 8,500 people are believed to...