£5 banknote presented to Harold Macmillan sells for £22,000

By PA News
johnogroat-journal.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA £5 banknote which was originally presented to former prime minister Harold Macmillan in 1957 has sold for £22,000 at auction. The note, in a blue leather presentation wallet, has the serial number A01 000003. It achieved the top end of its estimate, which was put at £18,000 to £22,000.

