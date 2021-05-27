£5 banknote presented to Harold Macmillan sells for £22,000

The Mayor of London has appointed Rita Bajaj, Belinda Howell, Deborah Rees and Clare Scott to the London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA) with effect from 18 May 2021. Rita Bajaj is Non-Executive Director, IGC member and a Chartered Financial Analyst with over 30 years’ broad financial markets experience. Previously, she held Senior investment portfolio manager positions at Global and U.K. Asset Managers, heading investment teams at Royal London & Invesco Perpetual and managed Global and U.S. equity hedge fund vehicles for several major U.S. hedge fund institutions. Her most recent Executive role was EMEA Chief Administrative Officer at custodian, State Street. Bajaj joined State Street from the Financial Conduct Authority where she managed the supervision of large U.K. asset management and custodian firms. In addition, she is a Member of Hargreaves Lansdown’s workplace SIPP Independent Governance Committee and a Senior Advisor to Sheffield Haworth.