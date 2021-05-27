Public will have two opportunities to hear from Douglas County health director finalist

Terrill Maxwell knows about the dangers of COVID-19 and its disproportionate effects on minority populations. A Black woman who serves as chair of the trustees of Morning Star Baptist Church in North Omaha, Maxwell knows how Black people are, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost twice as likely as White people to die of COVID-19. And locally, the percentage of Black residents who are fully vaccinated trails other races and ethnicities — a reality that may be rooted in hesitancy stemming from decades of trauma inflicted by the medical profession, such as in the infamous Tuskegee syphilis experiment.