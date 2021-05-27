Cancel
Douglas County, NE

Public will have two opportunities to hear from Douglas County health director finalist

By Julie Anderson
Omaha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the public will have two opportunities next week to observe and ask questions of the lone finalist to become Douglas County’s next health director. Lindsay Huse, a Wyoming health official, will visit Omaha from Wednesday through Friday as part of the process to hire a replacement for Adi Pour, who is retiring at the end of June after serving as director of the Douglas County Health Department for 18 years.

omaha.com
