Marshfield (OnFocus ) – A Unity woman, Ashley Halopka, 31, is facing charges after a crash that occurred on Veterans Parkway in Marshfield on April 22. The accident involved multiple cars, including an open-back, horse-drawn carriage near Badgerland Auto on HWY 13. Marshfield Police and Marshfield Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. The buggy was reportedly pulling a trailer and the trailer became detached. One man was medically transported and suffered great bodily injury, while the other was ejected and suffered minor injuries, according to police. Two horses reportedly also suffered minor injuries. Alcohol was not a factor.