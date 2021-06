The original Poco M3 is one of the best budget smartphones that are available in the market; granted, it looked fragile thanks to its all-plastic build, but when you look at how the phone looks and performs for the price it comes at, you realize that it was not a bad phone by any mean. The company has now decided to step up a notch and announce the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The best part is that this phone still retains some of the affordability factors and brings in a few impressive spec bumps under the hood and a large camera island.