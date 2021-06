On 19 May 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood at the altar in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and exchanged their vows in one of the biggest royal weddings the nation has ever seen. An estimated 1.9 billion people watched the ceremony, with intense scrutiny on every single detail of the day, from the fashion to the flowers.Fast forward three years, and the world – both for the royals, and the rest of us – looks staggeringly different. Not only have Harry and Meghan uprooted and left their titles behind in favour of a life away from the...