Number of rapid Covid-19 tests carried out in England at lowest for five weeks

By PA News
johnogroat-journal.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of rapid Covid-19 tests carried out in England has fallen to its lowest level in five weeks – despite all members of the public being eligible to take two rapid tests a week. Just under 4.9 million rapid tests were conducted in England in the week to May...

www.johnogroat-journal.co.uk
