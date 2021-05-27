Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, NY

160 Year Old Waterloo, New York Tree Holds the Legend of Memorial Day

By Mike Karolyi
Posted by 
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you know that Waterloo, New York is the 'Birthplace of Memorial Day'? Residents of Waterloo claim this honor because of a 160 year old cottonwood tree that bears the blade of a Union soldier. Legend has it that young James Johnson came out of the farm field he was...

q1057.com
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Government
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#New York New York#Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Liberty, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

The Legend of Buried Nazi Treasure in Liberty, NY

Who doesn't love a good buried treasure mystery? Now, throw in an adventurer and some Nazis and you basically have the Upstate New York version of Indiana Jones. Have you heard about Otto Hillig and the legend of his buried Nazi treasure in Upstate New York? I'm not sure how much of it is true, but it's a fascinating story that should probably be made into a movie.
Salem, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Would You Spend a Night in this Haunted Salem New York Jail?

Nobody wants to go to jail but what if the jailhouse was haunted and you were free to leave after a few hours? Haunted Nights will be hosting a paranormal investigation tour of what they describe as the very active, Old Washington County Jail and Historic Salem Courthouse in Salem, New York.
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

New York Considers a $1,200 ‘Back-to-Work’ Bonus

As New York businesses struggle to hire employees, New York lawmakers are considering enticing workers to apply for jobs with a "back to work" bonus. Several other states are offering workers an incentive to go back to work. Arizona is offering $2,000, Montana is offering $1,200, and Connecticut recently announced a $1,000 back-to-work bonus.
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Are You Still Required to Wear a Mask at a New York Concert?

No more rules! Let's go to a concert! According to New York Upstate, indoor and outdoor stadiums, theaters, arenas and concert venues can now operate at 100% capacity. Vaccinated and unvaccinated alike can fill the seats as long as the venue is on board with it. In other words, New York state is saying it's ok to return to normal but each venue, large or small, can have their own policies.
Colonie, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

This Groovy Colonie House is Stuck In The 70s And I Love It!

As soon as you step through the front door it's like you've been transported to an episode of "The Brady Bunch"...or maybe "That 70s Show". The color pallet of avocado green, burnt orange, and sunflower yellow, with wood paneling, shag carpet, and velour curtains are throughout this groovy home. According...
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Guaranteed Paid Time Off in New York – It’s the Law

Has your employer denied your request for paid time off this year? If so, be aware that you are most likely owed money or at least that time off. Since January 1st, New York has had a paid sick leave law in effect that requires employers to pay you for your earned time off. So why aren't businesses approving their workers requests to access those benefits?
Goshen, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Celebrity Seen in Disguise Touring Legoland NY in Goshen

Imagine hearing that iconic voice yelling in excitement behind you on a roller coaster. You have to wonder how many celebrities you may have missed seeing over the past year and a half because they were wearing a mask. Many residents of the Hudson Valley have flocked to one of...
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Kiss Add New Dates to 2021 North American Tour

Kiss have confirmed the next leg of their End of the Road Tour, which will launch on Aug. 18 in Mansfield, Mass., and conclude Oct. 9 in Tampa. The band has also added eight new show dates to the schedule. “Time marched on but we couldn’t," the group said in...
Albany, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Albany Police Want Your Help Naming Their New Cutest K9 Officer

There's a new member of the Albany Police Force and he needs a name. The nine-week-old Golden Doodle was donated to the Albany Police Department by Sand Lake Doodles. Most people when they think of a police dog think of a big, strong, and maybe scary German Sheppard Dog, but this police dog is a cute cuddly therapy dog that will be on duty to help victims of trauma feel comforted. Dogs transcend cultures, religious beliefs, and political affiliations, so they could help to establish stronger relationships between police and citizens. In addition, this cute puppy is a police/community relations best friend. A police officer with a K9 Doodle officer is just more approachable and automatically friendlier than one with a "typical" police dog. When it comes to kids, nothing opens them up or comforts them more than a cute dog.
Hudson, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Fudgie The Whale Beer is Real, and Brewed in the Hudson Valley

If you've always wondered what it would like to drink an alcoholic version of a Fudgie The Whale ice cream cake, wonder no more. A Hudson Valley brewery has teamed up with Carvel ice cream to release a limited edition stout brewed with the ice cream maker's signature cookie crunches, fudge and ice cream.
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Rob Halford Would ‘Love to Go Back’ to Madison Square Garden

More than 35 years after Judas Priest received a lifetime ban from Madison Square Garden, Rob Halford says he’s ready to return to the iconic New York venue. “I’d love to go back there,” the frontman declared during an interview with Los Angeles radio station KLOS. “Because, it’s like CBGB used to be. It’s like the Whiskey a Go Go on the (Sunset) strip. These places where a lot of us saw the bands that changed our lives.”
Augusta, MEPosted by
Q 105.7

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.