The Prince of Wales made a cheerful appearance this week as he visited the Prince of Wales pub in Clapham, London, to celebrate the reopening of the hospitality sector in England.On Monday 17 May, pubs were finally able to welcome customers indoors for the first time in months as lockdown restrictions eased.Prince Charles made the visit with the Duchess of Cornwall and was seen laughing as he tried to drink a pint of beer through his face mask.He told the landlord, Dermot Connell, that he’d “always thought it would be rather fun” to go around the UK and pay...