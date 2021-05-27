Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog
Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog is a heartbreaking film set during the 1930s when Jews were dealing with the onset of the Shoah. This film is about Kaleb, a handsome German Shepherd, and the bond that he shares with Joshua (August Maturo). The film runs an hour and a half and because it is more or less geared for families, the horrors aren't really on display. That's not to minimize what happened but we do see people getting shot in the camps.