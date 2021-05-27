Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog is a heartbreaking film set during the 1930s when Jews were dealing with the onset of the Shoah. This film is about Kaleb, a handsome German Shepherd, and the bond that he shares with Joshua (August Maturo). The film runs an hour and a half and because it is more or less geared for families, the horrors aren’t really on display. That’s not to minimize what happened but we do see people getting shot in the camps.

www.solzyatthemovies.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayelet Zurer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Street Dog#Jewish#Nazis#Israeli#Germans#August Maturo Shepherd#Lynn Roth Cast#1930s Germany#People#Home#Treblinka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
Country
Germany
News Break
Pets
Related
Religionjewishboston.com

Can Vampires Be Jewish?

I’m a big fan of hypothetical questions that spark debate within the Jewish community, and with the concept of vampires constantly floating (or hovering) in the back of my mind, I’ve found myself diving into the question of whether or not a creature of the night can be Jewish. This...
Animalspawtracks.com

How to train your German shepherd to be a great guard dog

German shepherds have proven time and again that they’re one of the most loyal breeds there is. They love working alongside their owners, and they’ll protect you fiercely when trained properly. These are just a few of the reasons why German shepherds are the second-most-popular pet dog in America, according to the American Kennel Club.
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

Kodaline at London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire for this Kodaline show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire is a 2000 capacity live music and performance theatre based in Shepherd's Bush, London. A common stop on any big name rock and indie outfit's UK tour, it may not be the largest venue the capital has to offer, but is still one of the most popular. Over it's 110+ year career (it opened in 1903), it's played host to names like The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, and Mumford and Sons amongst others.
MinoritiesCleveland Jewish News

Story was ‘no story’

This is in reference to your June 2 article, “Are American Jewish groups doing enough to address the surge in anti-Israel hate?” by JNS.org. (cjn.org) When our family and friends in Israel are under brutal attack, sometimes passions can be aroused which are based on assumptions and misunderstandings, and unfortunately lead to unnecessary tension within a Jewish community that is committed to always displaying its unshakable solidarity with Israel.
Niwot, COlhvc.com

Heroic German shepherd was beloved by Niwot Elementary kids

He was 120 pounds of black and brown love at the end of the school day for kids at Niwot Elementary School. For the past two years Sully the German Shepherd would wait outside the school to pick up his three "sisters," Maggie, Abigail and Emma, and walk them home. The girls and their classmates would blast out of the school doors, eager to find Sully and engulf him with their affection.
EntertainmentForward

The Secret Jewish History Of Judy Garland

Editor’s Note: Judy Garland, who was born on June 10, 1922, would have turned 99 today. We take that occasion to explore the many Jewish affinities and associations of her career. Although Judy Garland wasn’t Jewish, but several of her romantic partners were, including two of her five husbands. Many...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Eat In Shepherd’s Bush

Maybe you’re in Shepherd’s Bush for a gig. Or maybe you work in the area. Or maybe, just maybe, you forgot your nephew’s birthday and you’re about to run the length of Westfield like you’re Forrest Gump on a mission to find the last remaining Baby Shark song doll in London. It doesn’t really matter why you’re in W12, what matters is that there are plenty of great places to eat around here. From one of London’s oldest Thai restaurants on Uxbridge Road, to a 16-seater omakase restaurant inside the old BBC Television Centre, this is where you should be eating in this part of west London.
Religionh-net.org

Canadian Jewish Studies - Volume 31

The editorial team of Canadian Jewish Studies / Etudes Juives Canadienne is pleased to announce the online publication of Volume 31. Canadian Jewish Studies / Études juives canadiennes is an interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed journal devoted to original scholarship that illuminates any and all aspects of the Canadian Jewish experience. Published annually since 1993 and bi-annually since 2019 by the Association for Canadian Jewish Studies / l'Association d'études juives canadiennes (ACJS/Aéjc), the electronic version of journal is free and accessible at https://cjs.journals.yorku.ca/index.php/cjs. Print copies are available to members of the Association, or by special order.
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Hollywood / Jewish Media

Brian Pumper Going at Lethal Lips (2010) Why did the US imprison Japanese Americans in WW 2. Van Morrison (((They))) Own The Media (Lyrics)
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Influence of Jewish poetry spans centuries

Perhaps no work of poetry has ever had the worldwide impact as Sefer Thillim, known in English translation as the Book of Psalms. The inspirational poetry found in the Book of Psalms has provided guidance, solace, emotional sustenance, and hope for millions of people. The Book of Psalms also serves as a perfect introduction to the emotional and spiritual power of Hebrew poetry over the past three millennia.
Visual Artmutualart.com

Sydney d'Horne Shepherd

Sydney d'Horne Shepherd is an Impressionist & Modern artist who was born in 1909. Sydney d'Horne Shepherd's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from $38 USD to $809 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork. Since 2005 the record price for this artist at auction is $809 USD for Portrait of a lady, bust-length, in an white blouse, sold at Christie's South Kensington in 2005.
Economyjewishobservernashville.org

The Jewish History of Bazooka Bubble Gum

Chew on this: One of America’s most iconic gum brands was originally a Jewish-owned tobacco business. In 1891, Morris Chigorinsky emigrated from Russia to the United States, where in the early 1900s he assumed control of the American Leaf Tobacco Company. But by 1938 — by then Chigorinsky had changed his surname to Shorin — the business was flailing. His four sons decided to save the family from certain penury by starting a new penny candy business, Topps Chewing Gum Inc., with the name borrowed from an eponymous Chattanooga candy company they purchased.
Religiontct.tv

Jewish Voice with Jonathan Bernis

Jewish Voice with Jonathan Bernis serves to inspire and educate our viewers with rock-solid teaching. We broadcast daily to over 715 million homes worldwide via satellite, cable, local broadcast stations, and streamed video. Jewish Voice with Jonathan Bernis includes lively, compelling interviews with popular guests like Jonathan Cahn, Dr. Caroline Leaf, Dr. Michael Brown, Kris “Tanto” Paronto, Cherie Calbom, Gordon Robertson, and Kamal Saleem. In addition, Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Bernis offers rich biblical teaching on vital topics for Believers today including End Times’ prophecy; current events in the Middle East; Jewish roots of Christianity; Biblical studies and healthy living. We are committed to bringing you programming that will fire your faith and move you to action.
PetsPine And Lakes News

The Last Windrow: These 'lost dog' stories have happy endings

Those are two words a dog lover never wants to hear or post in the local paper or send to the radio for lost and found announcements. I have a couple of friends who put out those words last week after their two beloved pets "went over the fence" and headed to who knew where. We now know where they ended up and it is a good end to the story.
Drinksshepherdexpress.com

Shepherd Express Presents Margarita Fest 2021

Year after year, beverage and spirits industry publications consistently rank the margarita among the most popular cocktails in America. Come celebrate this delightful tart and tangy concoction at the fourth annual Margarita Fest, Saturday, June 12 at Bottle House 42 (formerly Glass + Griddle). After a pandemic hiatus last year,...
Societyqueensjewishlink.com

Use Your Jewish Fist

Jackie Mason made a joke recently that there are three things we can always count on: death, taxes, and antisemitism. While I consider Jackie Mason a very funny guy, that was not a joke; it was 100 percent true, and it brought a few questions to mind – profoundly serious and basic questions that I don’t want you to brush off: Yes, antisemitism is on the rise; so what are you doing about it? And how are you going to defend yourself, your family, and your property?
Animalsworldtruthvideos.org

Sadistic Jewish Faggots beat a dog to death

ANY WHITE THAT SIDES WITH THE NIGGER DESERVES WHAT THEY GET BUT DOGS DON'T HAVE THAT OPTION THEY ARE INNOCENT . WHITE PEOPLE THAT BELIEVE NIGGERS ARE EQUAL BUT THEY ARE NOT THEY LACK EMPATHY FOR ANIMALS AND EVEN THEIR OWN KIND THAT MAKES THEM NOT FIT TO LIVE WITH . NOW FUCKING JEWS LACK EMPATHY FOR ANIMALS AND NON JEWS TO ME THEY HAVE A CRIMINAL MINDSET TO ME WE WOULD HAVE A BETTER WORLD WITHOUT THEM. ANY WHITES FOLLOWING THE PATH OF THE JEWS AND NIGGERS SHOULD BE PUT TO DEATH.
MinoritiesForward

Your Jewish guide to Pride 2021

We are officially in Pride Month, and this year, with the return of some in-person events, it feels particularly festive. Yes, we’re still not through with the pandemic, but in-person Pride Shabbatot on sunny beaches, special seminars and yes, even parades are back on. And there are also still plenty of virtual options, offering the chance to partake in even the most far-flung institution’s festivities.
Moviesstoreys.com

Inspirational Immigrant Story That Helped Shape Toronto Opening Jewish Film Festival

A small collection of Jewish families helped build and shape the city we now call home. And a new Canadian documentary from Ron Chapman, that’s opening this year’s edition of the Toronto Jewish Film Festival, documents this extraordinary story of a group of resilient Jewish immigrants who came to Canada in the first half of the 20th century after surviving religious persecution in their homelands to build wildly successful real estate and land development businesses that would help shape the future of Toronto.
Ligonier, INEvening Star

Jewish cemetery gets spruce-up

LIGONIER — The stains of time and tree sap have long dulled the surfaces of the Hebrew-engraved gravestones of Ligonier’s Jewish pioneers in the northeast corner of Oak Park Cemetery. Tree sap, algae and mold left their marks on the two white marble mausoleums, too. The Oak Park Cemetery board...