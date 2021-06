The new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party has urged the DUP and Sinn Fein to keep the “show on the road” in terms of the powersharing government in Northern Ireland. Days ahead of DUP leader Edwin Poots’ expected unveiling of his new ministerial team, and amid speculation over whether Sinn Fein will support the nomination of new ministers without a commitment over Irish language legislation, Doug Beattie said the Executive “has to last”.