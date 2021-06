It’s been a busy few weeks for Cardano, especially on the development front. Right now, Cardano is heading full steam ahead towards the much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork. Alonzo will follow March 2021’s Mary hard fork, with the latter having allowed support for native assets on Cardano. Alonzo, on the other hand, will allow developers to finally build smart contracts on Cardano. As per an update shared by IOHK’s Charles Hoskinson a few months ago, while the date for Alonzo isn’t set yet, it will be tentatively scheduled for some time in late July.