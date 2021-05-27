Cancel
Tennis

Tennis-Everyone must work on creating safe mental environment for players, says Swiatek's psychologist

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – All tennis stakeholders should work on creating a safe environment for players whose mental health is at risk, the sports psychologist of French Open champion Iga Swiatek said on Thursday. Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday she would not take questions from the press...

Tennisnewagebd.net

Life goes on, it's just tennis, says Nadal

Rafael Nadal shrugged off his epic loss to Novak Djokovic at the French Open insisting ‘life goes on’ as the 13-time champion suffered just his third ever defeat in 108 matches in Paris over 16 years. In their 58th career clash, world number one Djokovic triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4),...
New York City, NYnewyorktennismagazine.com

The Mental Side of Tennis

Sometimes, as a tennis player, you exist on an island. Alone, solo, under the lights of your local club or drenched in the sun, there you are ... between the lines, either gaining the accolades of glory hitting the winning shot or facing the weight of defeat. There are no teammates to pass to; no backup in case you throw a bad pitch or have a bad shift; no defense to pick you up after the offense turned the ball over...it’s just you who must deal with the adversity of this individual sport. Mental toughness is what gives top players a competitive leg up over the opposition. Training one’s mind to deal with nerves, anxiety and quickly move onward past mistakes can be the difference between being crowned “champion” and “finalist.”
Tennishealthyplace.com

How Tennis Highlighted Mental Health Stigma in Sports

Recent events in tennis have highlighted mental health stigma in sports and mental health struggles in sports in general. I'll be honest, I don't follow sports—neither the actual games/matches/events nor the athletes—but the controversy with tennis player Naomi Osaka bowing out of the French Open due to backlash over her mental health self-care decision caught my attention.
Tennismiami.edu

Opinion: Compromise needed for tennis’ physical, mental challenges

Many years ago, tennis legend Roger Federer gave a news conference in the wee hours of the morning after playing a brutal five-hour Grand Slam match. Having to play again the next day, I wondered if, at some point the Association of Tennis Professionals would consider the possibility of tabling post-match conference interviews following extended matches. They did not.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Osaka must find 'safe space' to overcome issues, says Evert

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan's world number two Naomi Osaka must take the time to be in a "safe space" and seek help to figure out the dilemma she finds herself in, according to American tennis great Chris Evert. Osaka withdrew from the French Open before the second round...
TennisVox

Naomi Osaka and tennis journalism’s ugly history of demeaning its players

The biggest story at the 2021 French Open wasn’t who won. The story that eclipsed all others was that Naomi Osaka walked away. Osaka, the No. 2-ranked women’s tennis player in the world and four-time Grand Slam champion, breezed through her first-round match and then withdrew from the tournament before her second round of play. In the weeks that followed, she would withdraw from her second consecutive Grand Slam, Wimbledon, citing plans to take some personal time with friends and family. (She said she will, for now, play in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.)
Tennisdefector.com

Novak Djokovic’s Breakaway Tennis Players Association Is Taking Shape

The Professional Tennis Players Association, a players movement that was launched last August amid the COVID-19 pandemic and then went relatively quiet for months, has new leadership. In a Tuesday statement, the PTPA founders—World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 66th-ranked Vasek Pospisil—said they had named an executive director and director communications, as well as a handful of other advisory board members to help guide the organization. After a somewhat haphazard start, opposition from star players satisfied with tennis’s status quo, and criticism that the PTPA failed to articulate a clear vision for itself, this week’s announcement can be understood as the PTPA opting for more structure and expertise. Ultimately, though, the success of the breakaway players faction, which aims to make the sport’s financials more transparent, give players—both men and women—more decision-making power over factors that affect their livelihoods, and create fairer revenue distribution models so lower-ranked players have a better chance at earning a living, won’t hinge on how many billionaires are on the board (at least two) or the slickness of the marketing campaign (it’s giving amateur movie trailer vibes at the moment, anyhow), but on how well the PTPA can draw the line between its vision for the future of the tennis and the present.