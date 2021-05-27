Tennis-Everyone must work on creating safe mental environment for players, says Swiatek’s psychologist

The Professional Tennis Players Association, a players movement that was launched last August amid the COVID-19 pandemic and then went relatively quiet for months, has new leadership. In a Tuesday statement, the PTPA founders—World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 66th-ranked Vasek Pospisil—said they had named an executive director and director communications, as well as a handful of other advisory board members to help guide the organization. After a somewhat haphazard start, opposition from star players satisfied with tennis’s status quo, and criticism that the PTPA failed to articulate a clear vision for itself, this week’s announcement can be understood as the PTPA opting for more structure and expertise. Ultimately, though, the success of the breakaway players faction, which aims to make the sport’s financials more transparent, give players—both men and women—more decision-making power over factors that affect their livelihoods, and create fairer revenue distribution models so lower-ranked players have a better chance at earning a living, won’t hinge on how many billionaires are on the board (at least two) or the slickness of the marketing campaign (it’s giving amateur movie trailer vibes at the moment, anyhow), but on how well the PTPA can draw the line between its vision for the future of the tennis and the present.