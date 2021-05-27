Cancel
Clermont Sun

Free Memorial Day concert in the village of Batavia

Posted by 
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 6 days ago
Submitted by the village of Batavia. Angelo Santoro’s Evergreen Center for Nature, Arts, and Music will present a Memorial Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Batavia Armory Town Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. Featured musicians are: Hayley Maloney, soprano Victor Cardamone, tenor Susan Milligan, mezzo soprano Rick Sowash, composer Robert Carlson, pianist Chris Ryan, guitar Doug Jones, French horn Angelo Santoro, clarinet The Evergreen Center for Nature, Arts, and Music began the series of concerts in Auxier Hall at the Corbin Armory Town Hall in 2018. The coronavirus pandemic interrupted the schedule in 2020. The Armory is at 65 N. Second St., Batavia. Mr. Santoro established the Evergreen Center for Nature, Arts, and Music to nurture creativity and to cultivate the appreciation of nature, located on Old State Route 74 in the former office of Santoro Engineering. The site is now dedicated to education in the arts and sciences, while retaining its natural beauty. Science, art, and music are often viewed as separate entities. The Evergreen Center will encourage interdisciplinary projects, so that young and old can explore and grow in their varied interests. Information about the Evergreen Center is available by writing to:
angelosantoro935@gmail.com or theevergreencentermusic@gmail.com .
