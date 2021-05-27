Cancel
Yosemite National Park Announces Additional Reservations for Arrivals from May 28 Through June 2 Will Become Available Today (Thursday) – Also the Tioga Road (the Continuation of Highway 120 Through the Park) Opens Today

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 - Yosemite National Park Officials announce great news!. With Mariposa County moving to the Yellow Tier in California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, we will be releasing an additional 400 to 500 day-use reservations per day. These additional reservations for arrivals from May 28 through June 2...

