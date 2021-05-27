Cancel
Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 billion cloud deal with Boeing – The Information

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google are all involved in a bidding process to provide cloud services to planemaker Boeing, the Information reported on Thursday. The multi-year deal is expected to be worth at least $1 billion over several years, the report said https://www.theinformation.com/articles/amazon-microsoft-and-google-pursue-1-billion-cloud-deal-with-boeing, citing people...

