With Age Comes Invaluable Wisdom and Perspective by Maria Grant

By Maria Grant
chestertownspy.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson won the PGA Championship last Sunday. At age 50, he is the oldest person to do so. Anthony Hopkins received the Best Actor Oscar award this year for his role in The Father, making him at age 83 the oldest person to receive an Oscar. He edged out Christopher Plummer’s supporting actor win at age 82 in the 2010 film Beginners. At 77, Joe Biden is the oldest person to be elected president. Donald Trump was 70 when he took office. Ronald Reagan was 77 when he left office. Bob Dylan celebrated his 80th birthday on Monday. Dylan released his 39th album Rough and Rowdy Ways last summer. Janet Yellen is 74 and is the first person in American history to have led the White House Council of Economic Advisors, the Federal Reserve, and the Treasury Department. Martha Stewart is 79. Dr. Fauci turned 80 last December. Nancy Pelosi is 81. Warren Buffett is 90. So, what is my point?

