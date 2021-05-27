Cancel
Riverside, CA

Man Charged with Shooting at Motorist on 91 Freeway Due in Court

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 18 days ago

A 32-year-old man accused of shooting at occupants of a vehicle on the Riverside (91) Freeway is due in court Thursday on various felony charges. Lorenzo Antonio Parra of Corona was arrested Sunday, several hours after the alleged attack on the westbound 91 in Riverside. Parra is charged with assault...

mynewsla.com
