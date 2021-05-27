Readers React: Make use of music’s healing properties

“Ahh all I’ve got is weed and no Rizla, man… and no lighter!”. I’m sitting beside Bermondsey-born artist Greentea Peng on a bench in the clearing at the centre of Highgate Wood in North London, preparing to speak about her debut album Man Made. She’s searching the pockets of her khaki green parka, rueing the lack of materials needed to bill it. It’s one of those British mornings where the sun is battling against the clouds, and a spliff would definitely take the chilly edge off. Despite the cold, we agree that it’s nice to meet outside, among nature instead of trapped behind screens.