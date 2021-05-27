Cancel
Readers React: Make use of music's healing properties

Cover picture for the articleYes, amidst our daily happenings in life, especially in recent times, our lives have been in disarray and angst in dealing with the pandemic. However, it is not really all “doom and gloom,” as music can have an effect on our demeanor and emotion that can reduce stress and anxiety.

MusicPosted by
Vice

Greentea Peng is Healing, Using Shrooms and Music's Miracle Tone

“Ahh all I’ve got is weed and no Rizla, man… and no lighter!”. I’m sitting beside Bermondsey-born artist Greentea Peng on a bench in the clearing at the centre of Highgate Wood in North London, preparing to speak about her debut album Man Made. She’s searching the pockets of her khaki green parka, rueing the lack of materials needed to bill it. It’s one of those British mornings where the sun is battling against the clouds, and a spliff would definitely take the chilly edge off. Despite the cold, we agree that it’s nice to meet outside, among nature instead of trapped behind screens.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Penelope Trappes Closes Musical Triptych, Finds Healing on ‘Three’

In the mycelial network of trees, each is interconnected at the root, sharing nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen with one another in times of stress. This natural web of connectedness and healing left Penelope Trappes awestruck. “It just became this beautiful metaphor in an idyllic way,” says the Australian-born artist, “for humanity, and all of life, and interconnectedness.”
Musickrcu.org

Making Modern Music With Marina

Pop music, as a genre, is as much about the music as it is about aesthetics. Few know this as well as singer Marina Diamandis. Her 2010 debut album, “The Family Jewels,” looked like this…. Her 2012 album, “Electra Heart,” debuted at number one on the U.K.’s Official Charts and...
Madisonville, KYPaducah Sun

Make your music

I like music. I can, for brief moments, listen to nearly anything. I do not always understand or appreciate it, but I can try. My current tastes tend toward classical and bluegrass, but if you were to walk into my office you might hear traditional Andean pipes, Eastern European folk music, or Ethiopian rap. The variety boggles the mind. It is all beautiful to someone, or at least meaningful.
Palm Beach County, FLbocaratonobserver.com

Healing Through Music

As a violin and piano player who has performed with various bands in Florida, Ginny Meredith’s love of music runs deep. Its life-affirming power helped her cope with chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer and a divorce. When she learned that a friend had launched a charity in Utah to promote...
Minoritiesvpr.org

Grief, Healing, Joy And Music

A new VPR series explores Black grief and joy, through the lens of Vermont musicians of color. Plus, walk-in vaccine clinics, drought conditions and state college scholarships. Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!. Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app?...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Rant and Rave: Reader calls for quieter music on boats

RAVE to kindness. West Seattle residents are painting beautiful rocks and leaving them hidden along walkways. We may not have our bridge, but we have wonderful people who are spreading cheer and brightening our days. RANT to loud music on boats. I do not share your taste in music and...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

20 Great Books About Music for Young Readers

Great books about music for young readers are certainly not in short supply. If you love music and books, then this post is for you! Although our musical tastes may vary, we can all agree that music is a powerful art form. Music provides the soundtracks for our biggest memories and our everyday moments. Check out these great children’s and YA books about music for the tuneful tots, tweens, and teens in your life.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Pete Townshend's music to be used to promote blood donation

Pete Townshend’s classic track ‘Give Blood’ will be used to promote blood donation for World Blood Donor Day on June 14, with new versions set to be recorded in multiple languages. Pete Townshend’s classic track ‘Give Blood’ will be used to promote blood donation for World Blood Donor Day. The...
Theater & Dancestudyfinds.org

Stone Age ‘dance parties’ used animal teeth for making music 8,000 years ago

HELSINKI, Finland — If you’re a fan of the Stone Age cartoon “The Flintstones,” you probably remember all the ’60s pop culture references appearing in the show — especially when it comes to music. Although there weren’t any prehistoric versions of The Beatles in real life, a new study finds Stone Age humans still knew how to party. Researchers in Finland have discovered that these hunter-gatherers not only listened to, but danced along to the far-out sounds produced by animal teeth more than 8,000 years ago.
Rock Musicbmi.com

BMI Explores How to Make it in Today’s Music Industry

This past Saturday, BMI, in conjunction with LALIFF (Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival), explored the constant changes that happen every year in the music industry and how to navigate them in an informative panel, “How to Make it in Today’s Music Industry.” Moderated by BMI Senior Vice President, Creative, Alex Flores, five industry insiders, singer Francisca Valenzuela, BMI Vice President, Latin, Jesus Gonzales, award-winning producer Andres Torres, Guerrera PR’s Loren Medina, and Cosmica Management’s Gil Gastelum, shared their unique insights on how to get on the right path for success by building your brand, performing, and how PROs can help. LALIFF’s mission is to showcase, strengthen, and celebrate the richness of Latino lives.
Public HealthThe Daily

Making music during the pandemic

Over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented music students with a unique set of challenges. Many have found themselves with limited access to practice sessions and facilities, and moreover, they've been deprived of the basic human contact required to engage in the process of music production and performance.
Musiclifewire.com

Twitch Streamer Angels_Piano Brings a Healing Touch to Music Streaming

Angeles is a consummate entertainer expanding the world of live streaming. Better known by her Twitch moniker Angels_Piano, Angeles is an unconventional streamer, changing the world of streaming with her highly stylized performance art pieces that combine virtuoso piano talent with amateur-style vocals and a gorgeous display of set design and costuming.
Musictalkhouse.com

Loraine James and Vegyn Make Club Music That’s Not Actually For the Club

Loraine James is a London-based electronic musician and DJ; Vegyn is a London-born, LA-based DJ and producer. To celebrate the release of Loraine’s new album Reflection — out today via Hyperdub — the two artists hopped on a Zoom call to catch up. — Annie Fell, Editor-in-chief, Talkhouse Music. Vegyn:...
NBAfox4news.com

Dallas Mavs release music album set to promote healing and unity

Mavs Take Action, the Dallas Mavericks plan to promote social justice, is getting a little creative. Radio and TV analyst Jeff Wade helped produce a triple album set for the team with a collection of some of the top artists in North Texas. He calls it a soundtrack for empowerment meant to inspire people to truth, as well as healing and unity.
Religionswnewsmedia.com

Spiritual Reflections: It's time for churches to make better use of their wealth

When you give to your church, where does your money go? For generations, American churches have amassed enormous assets in the form of land, buildings and cash investments. It began early in the nation’s history with the simple human desire to have a place to gather, to sing, pray, educate and support the young, cherish the old and bury the beloved dead.