Readers React: Make use of music’s healing properties

This past Saturday, BMI, in conjunction with LALIFF (Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival), explored the constant changes that happen every year in the music industry and how to navigate them in an informative panel, “How to Make it in Today’s Music Industry.” Moderated by BMI Senior Vice President, Creative, Alex Flores, five industry insiders, singer Francisca Valenzuela, BMI Vice President, Latin, Jesus Gonzales, award-winning producer Andres Torres, Guerrera PR’s Loren Medina, and Cosmica Management’s Gil Gastelum, shared their unique insights on how to get on the right path for success by building your brand, performing, and how PROs can help. LALIFF’s mission is to showcase, strengthen, and celebrate the richness of Latino lives.