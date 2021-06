Spoiler Alert: This article contains some spoilers for Season 9 of Chicago Fire. We only have so much time until the Season 9 finale of Chicago Fire airs, and with rumors around some of the main characters leaving, fans are a little bit nervous. The fates of some of our favorite characters are up in the air and showrunner Derek Haas has hinted this season will not go gently into the night — we should certainly expect fireworks. So here's what we know about any potential exits.