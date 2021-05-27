UPDATE: SWAT team executes high-risk search warrant in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in south Fargo may have heard loud noises and noticed the SWAT team in a neighborhood Thursday morning. Fargo Police say they were executing a high-risk search warrant. The Red River Valley SWAT team assisted the narcotics unit due to the criminal history of those who live in the home. It happened at 1633 33rd Avenue South. Police say two flash sound diversionary devices were used outside of the home.www.valleynewslive.com