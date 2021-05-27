UPDATE: SWAT team executes high-risk search warrant in Fargo

FARGO – A woman accused of stabbing three people in downtown Fargo is facing three felony counts. Thirty-year-old Ashley Larson is charged in East Central District Court with three counts of aggravated assault. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 16. Larson was arrested Thursday after a 4-hour standoff with police while she was barricaded inside a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. She was medically cleared at a hospital and taken to the Cass County Jail.