Montgomery County, PA

Bucks County police officer arrested on child pornography charges

By Laurie Mason Schroeder, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 18 days ago

Montgomery County prosecutors have charged a Hilltown Township police officer with collecting child pornography, including images of children under the age of 13 being sexually assaulted.

Matthew Reiss, 47, an 18-year veteran of the force, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement that detectives found no evidence the images are connected to Reiss’ job as a police officer.

Still, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said his office will look into Reiss’ past cases.

“The Bucks County district attorney’s office has cooperated and worked with Montgomery County authorities since being made aware of the investigation into Matthew Reiss. This office protects all victims, even when the accused perpetrator is an officer of the law. We will evaluate all Bucks County criminal cases in which Reiss played a role,” Weintraub said in a statement.

The investigation began in April when the Montgomery County Detective Bureau received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about two child sexual abuse images that were uploaded to a Google email account.

The IP address for the gmail account was traced to Reiss’ Upper Hanover Township home, officials said, and the cellphone number associated with the account belonged to him.

Investigators “received 660 images, which included 10 images that were of child pornography, depicting children under the age of 13 in various stages of undress, in sexual poses and being sexually assaulted,” Steele said. “As part of the search warrant, chats were also provided to investigators. In one chat, the defendant notes that he works for a local government entity.”

Reiss was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Albert J. Augustine. He was released on $75,000 bail. Hilltown police and Bucks County district attorney’s office assisted with this investigation, Steele said.

Reiss has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending possible suspension.

“We were angered and shocked at the allegations and are fully cooperating with the investigation,” Hilltown police Chief Chris Engelhart said. “These acts, if true, would be a betrayal of his oath as a police officer, the public trust and the trust of his fellow officers.”

Morning Call reporter Laurie Mason Schroeder can be reached at lmason@mcall.com or 610-820-6506.

ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
