Video Games

Borderlands Boss Throws Its Publisher Under The Bus

By Joey Jiuliani
Cross-play has become a hot topic in the gaming world. With a global pandemic forcing even non-gamers to stay inside, for many, jumping into a lobby with one's friends — or their grandmas — is their only means of socializing. Some games, like "Call of Duty: Warzone," allow PC, PlayStation, and Xbox gamers to leap into the fray together. Unfortunately though, not every publisher is as lax as Activision in this regard. Case in point: Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford just revealed that "Borderlands 3" was supposed to get cross-play support. Unfortunately, the game's publisher didn't agree.

SVG

SVG

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

