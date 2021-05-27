Borderlands Boss Throws Its Publisher Under The Bus

"Knockout City," the EA's action-oriented multiplayer dodgeball game, has had an incredibly successful launch. Velan Studios has just announced that during the game's 10-day free trial, which was called the Block Party, a stunning 5 million people played the game. Now that the free trial period has ended, Velan has decided to keep the party going. New users now have the ability to play the game for free until they level up to Street Rank 25, since the company feels that this is a game you really need to play in order to understand how great it is.