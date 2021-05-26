Cancel
2022 Chevrolet Blazer Drops Base Engine, Gains Style

Automobile
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's about that time for various 2022 model year updates, refreshes, and changes to start circulating. Add the 2022 Chevrolet Blazer to the list. It's a Chevy-giveth-and-Chevy-taketh-away sort of affair, with some colors departing, some appearing, and some alterations to packages and equipment. But the headliner is the departure of an engine option: Once available with three engines, the 2022 Blazer will now only offer two. The powerful V-6 is safe—whew!—and instead it is the base engine—a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter I-4—that didn't make the cut this year.

