Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, Cybertruck: Electric Truck Specs Comparison
The Tesla Cybertruck broke the internet in 2019 with its radical and futuristic design, taking the world by storm and launching an endless supply of memes. Inspired by the Lotus Esprit S from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, Tesla's all-new pickup appeared ready for an apocalypse and generated 250,000 orders within days of debuting. Just the year before, another California-based EV startup backed by Amazon, Rivian, introduced the beautifully designed R1T electric pickup truck. And in 2020, General Motors revived the Hummer nameplate and unveiled the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, a dominant-looking full-size electric pickup. Flying under the radar in the EV truck segment until now, Ford recently pulled the wraps off the mighty Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup.www.motortrend.com