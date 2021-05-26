Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, Cybertruck: Electric Truck Specs Comparison

The Ford F-150 Lightning badge returns in the game and it has levelled up. Yes! As you would have guessed by now, it is the electric derivative of the legendary Ford F-150 pick-up truck and the SVT Lightning variant was on sale in US for a span of two decades until 2004 when Ford decided to pull the plug on it. Well! Ford isn't bringing an entirely new recipe to with the Lightning electric as we recently saw even GMC resurrecting the Hummer brand in the electric avatar. But that's not just the model the F-150 Lightening will be locking horns with. The Tesla Cybertruck prototype which pioneered in the electric pick-up truck market will be heating up the segment as well. Here's everything you need to know about the new Ford electric pickup truck.