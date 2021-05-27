Cancel
Bridgewater, NJ

PA Trio Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of NJ Motorcyclist On I-287

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

Three Pennsylvania men were charged in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 287 in New Jersey that injured a motorcyclist over the weekend, authorities said.

Matthew Plaza, 32, of Allentown; Luis Velez, 37, of Bethlehem; and Raymond Bethancourt, 35, of Shillington have been arrested on various weapons charges while Plaza is also facing a charge of attempted murder, New Jersey State Police said.

Troopers from the Somerville Station responded to Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater, where the motorcyclist had called 911 saying another driver brandished a gun and shot him on the highway around 6:40 p.m. May 23, police said.

The victim gave police a description of the vehicle and driver, described as a white Honda Accord hatchback with a Pennsylvania license plate, authorities said.

Officers with the North Plainfield Police Department located and stopped the vehicle on Route 22, where Plaza, Velez and Bethancourt were taken into custody and transported to the Somerville Station, police said.

A search of the vehicle turned up a 9mm handgun, .38 caliber revolver, marijuana, and ecstasy pills, authorities said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Plaza, Velez and Bethancourt were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of weapons for unlawful purposes, possession of CDS with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit murder.

Plaza was also charged with attempted murder. All three were lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

