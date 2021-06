IT’S A HOT AFTERNOON in Wimbledon. “England hot,” certainly, a temperature that in many other countries nearer to the equator would be called “warmish.” But, still, you’re sweating in your tennis whites and oversized straw hat. Despite the heat, you are riveted to your seat, sitting tense and on edge as you and every other person near you follow a little yellowish-greenish ball bouncing on a lush lawn with the tenacity of a crowd of golden retrievers, heads turning left, right and left again, people occasionally stopping to pop a straw in their mouths to take a long, thirst-quenching sip of the tangy, crisp libation known as Pimm’s Cup.