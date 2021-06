Well, there are certain different types of decking available to help you transform your backyard into a much cooler and unique way. The decking ideas and their types determine the size of your outdoor space and then accordingly changes are made to give your backyard a nice and decent look. The different varieties of decking can range from eco-friendly plastic, use of composite, to give a more natural look wood can be used and with stains, oils, and paints things can move to another top-class level. In this article, we are going to discuss the different decking types and styles that can transform your backyard.