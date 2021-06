The Great Bend Bat Cats might have suffered their first two losses this past week against the Newton Rebels, but they secured a 3-2 series victory, winning two games at Klein-Scott Field. Newton would start off the series with an 8-6 loss at Klein Scott Field in Newton, before taking three straight wins. Great Bend would win 7-3 on Tuesday, and 9-7 on Wednesday. The ‘Cats would secure their second straight series victory with a 12-1 run-rule victory on Friday, but Newton would get the last laugh, giving the Bat Cats their first loss at Al Burns Memorial Field on Saturday, 11-5.