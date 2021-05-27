Cancel
Canary Islands suppliers to run in-person agent training events

Travel Weekly
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuppliers in the Canary Islands are to host one of the first in-person networking and training events for travel agents in London next month. Hotels including H10 Hotels, Palladium Hotel Group, Spring Hotels Group, Hotel Jardin Tecina, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Botanico and the Oriental Spa Garden, and attractions Loro Parque Animal Embassy, Poema del Mar aquarium and Siam Park water park have joined forces to offer training to the trade.

