Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Virtual reality magic action RPG Ruins Magus announced

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyoto-based developer CharacterBank has announced virtual reality magic action RPG Ruins Magus for multiple virtual reality platforms. Specific platforms were not announced. It will launch this winter in English and Japanese. Here is an overview of the game, via CharacterBank:. About. Ruins Magus is a virtual reality magic action RPG....

www.gematsu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ruins#Ruins Magus#Mysteries#Scenario Part Experience#Japanese#Developer#Action Parts#Specific Platforms#The Game#English#Novice Researcher#Shield#Gran Amnis#Evasive Actions#Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesgadgetify.com

Skywin 35″ Virtual Reality Mat

Virtual reality is fun but you don’t want to lose track of your position in the real world as you play games. The Skywin 35″ Virtual Reality Mat can help. It helps you keep track of the direction and position of your feet during games to avoid hitting and breaking objects around you.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Tactical RPG Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Announced, Launches 2022

Frontier Foundry have announced Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, a turn-based tactical RPG by Complex Games. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is a modern reboot of the original Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate from 1998. Lead a customizable squad of Grey Knights on their secretive mission to root out heresy across the galaxy, and eradicate a Chaos cult that is spreading a cosmic plague called The Bloom.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Roguelite Action-RPG Rules of Alchemy Announced for PC, 2021

Jabari Alii has announced Rules of Alchemy, an upcoming top-down roguelite action-RPG. The world has been twisted and corrupted by a rogue alchemist, and it’s up to Asha to find the Philosopher’s Stone and repair the damage. Craft your perfect playstyle by unlocking over 100 spells, and using the best synergies and combos with the game’s unique casting system. Further enhance your build by finding procedurally generated loot and items that can be transmuted or crafted into new gear.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Kickstarter Round-Up: 8-Bit Games, Magical RPG Headgear, and Art Filled Strategy Game

Come check out this week’s batch of Kickstarter and crowdfunding highlights!. Monstrology is about reaching into your friends’ and family’s imaginations, and letting them reach back into yours. Monstrology is a fully cooperative game for kids as young as eight, up to creative adults of any age. It’s easy to learn after playing just one or two rounds, which take about 5-10 minutes each.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Marvel Multiverse Tabletop RPG Announced With Official Rulebook Coming Next Year

Are you a Marvel fan and tabletop RPG aficionado that would love to experience your favorite comic universe by slinging dice with friends around a table? The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game could be just for you. The newly-announced board game will allow players to step into the boots of Marvel’s greatest champions, or to create their own heroes, to battle the biggest and baddest villains in comics.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Turn-based RPG Absolute Tactics announced for PC, set to release in 2022

Publisher Akupara Games and developer Curious Fate have announced Absolute Tactics, a turn-based strategy RPG set to release for PC (Steam) in 2022. The developer states interest in releasing the game for consoles, but no hard details have yet been stated. An announcement trailer, description, and screenshot set can be...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Ambitious 2.5D Pixelated RPG iii: Revolving Wonderland Announced for PC

Publisher Why So Serious? and developer WSS Playground have announced iii: Revolving Wonderland, a 2.5D pixelated RPG where you can either fix or destroy a broken world. Developed by a single developer, iii: Revolving Wonderland is coming to Windows PC (via Steam) sometime between 2022 and 2023. Here’s the first...
Video Gamesfuraffinity.net

GrandLaner RPG-Ancient Ruins Dungeon Theme Complete

Done for a Project still currently in the works this is one but one of the tracks made for the game representing the music for the first Dungeon. The track is made to fully represent the way Super Nintendo Music sounded back in the day. This is a full completed...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

2D Action RPG ‘Lost Epic’ Launches in Steam Early Access

Team Earth Wars has stealth launch their 2D action RPG Lost Epic today on PC-via Steam Early Access. Lost Epic blends elements of hack-and-slash and RPG genres to create a rich experience for players. During gameplay, players will find various upgradeable weapons with a deep level of stat customization for characters. Players are meant to summon others from online to help them using an item known as Shroud of Mist. This allows two explorers the chance to spawn to a chosen area and assist the main character in exchange for Anima that strengthens equipment, and Tamahagane that can further power skills.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Upcoming Action RPG Tales of Arise Is a Reasonable Size on PS5

It looks like the PlayStation 5 file size for Tales of Arise has been spotted, even though the game's not out for another three months or so. According to the reliable PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, the upcoming action RPG weighs in at a reasonable 37.2GB on Sony's current-gen system. This is without additional data, however, such as a day one patch.
Hobbiesdescrier.co.uk

How virtual reality could transform the iGaming industry

Virtual reality technology has been a long time coming, but 2021 may finally be the year that VR gaming becomes mainstream – and gambling firms could be some of the biggest winners. A decade ago, virtual reality seemed to be on the verge of a breakthrough, with advances graphics processing...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Wizard school action-RPG 'StoryArcana' gets a re-reveal with a new trailer

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Additionally, with the upcoming Steam Next Fest which begins on June 16, the developer has confirmed that StoryArcana will be a part of it and you will be able to play a demo too. Built with Construct 3, the game will fully support Linux (the game can even run in the browser) with it being developed as a mostly solo experience from Rory Mitchell of Cyomo. However, they also have composer Christoph Jakob and various freelancers so it's not entirely solo developed.
Video Gamesarxiv.org

Augmenting Teleportation in Virtual Reality With Discrete Rotation Angles

Dennis Wolf (1), Michael Rietzler (1), Laura Bottner (1), Enrico Rukzio (1) ((1) Ulm University, Ulm, Germany) Locomotion is one of the most essential interaction tasks in virtual reality (VR) with teleportation being widely accepted as the state-of-the-art locomotion technique at the time of this writing. A major draw-back of teleportation is the accompanying physical rotation that is necessary to adjust the users' orientation either before or after teleportation. This is a limiting factor for tethered head-mounted displays (HMDs) and static body postures and can induce additional simulator sickness for HMDs with three degrees-of-freedom (DOF) due to missing parallax cues. To avoid physical rotation, previous work proposed discrete rotation at fixed intervals (InPlace) as a controller-based technique with low simulator sickness, yet the impact of varying intervals on spatial disorientation, user presence and performance remains to be explored. An unevaluated technique found in commercial VR games is reorientation during the teleportation process (TeleTurn), which prevents physical rotation but potentially increases interaction time due to its continuous orientation selection. In an exploratory user study, where participants were free to apply both techniques, we evaluated the impact of rotation parameters of either technique on user performance and preference. Our results indicate that discrete InPlace rotation introduced no significant spatial disorientation, while user presence scores were increased. Discrete TeleTurn and teleportation without rotation was ranked higher and achieved a higher presence score than continuous TeleTurn, which is the current state-of-the-art found in VR games. Based on observations, that participants avoided TeleTurn rotation when discrete InPlace rotation was available, we distilled guidelines for designing teleportation without physical rotation.
Visual Arthamburg-news.hamburg

VRHAM! festival to link art and virtual reality

The 2021 VRHAM! Virtual Reality & Arts Festival is going hybrid from June 4-12. The latest virtual and augmented reality artworks will be shown worldwide via the VRHAM! VIRTUAL venue, created by Berlin based VR Studio INVR.SPACE, as well as on site in Hamburg’s Oberhafenquartier. Eighteen artworks from 15 countries have been selected from over 200 submissions for the festival. Apart from the exhibition, the agenda includes panels, keynotes and the presentation of the VRHAMMY Award.