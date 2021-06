NVIDIA has announced its latest graphics cards with the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti. PNY will be offering both of these cards in its own form factor with the PNY XLR8 GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti. Both cards will deliver on the hardware specifications of the reference cards, but will be equipped with RGB-enabled triple fan coolers and robust back plates. Two versions of each the RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti will be available with either the Uprising or Revel model under PNY. The cards are compatible with PNY’s VelocityX control software and allows for overclocking and monitoring the hardware.