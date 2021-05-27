Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

These 3 new Predator gaming displays are large, fast, and ungodly expensive

Digital Trends
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer is back again with three new monitors in the Predator lineup — and these look like serious contenders for the best monitors you can game on. The displays in question are the Predator X28, X38 S, and the CG437K S, the last of which is a massive 42.5-inch gaming panel with HDMI 2.1 support.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Predator#Color Space#Digital Gaming#Pc Gaming#Acer#Pc Game#Hdmi#Ips#Hdr#Va#Nvidia Reflex#Rgb#Feature#Excellent Color Accuracy#Digital Production Work#Pricing#Sharp#Scaling#Stand#Photo Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Zenit Unveils Four Full-Frame Manual Prime Lenses For Multiple Mounts

Russian camera manufacturer Zenit has announced the release of four new manual full-frame prime lenses that they first revealed last year: the Zenitar 35mm f/2, 50mm f/1.5, 58mm f/1.9, and 60mm f/2.8 Macro. As noted by DPReview, the 35mm and 50mm lenses are designed for Sony E-Mount, while the 58mm...
ElectronicsPosted by
Robb Report

This Death Star-Inspired Loudspeaker Will Bring Premium Sound to the Dark Side…of Your Living Room

In today’s installment of audio gear that doesn’t look like audio gear, a new Death Star-shaped speaker is here to welcome you to the dark side. Known as the Cell Alpha, the speaker comes courtesy of startup Syng. Helmed by ex-Apple designer Christopher Stringer, the California-based outfit says it aims to turn listening into a multisensory experience with its debut design for wannabe Darth Vaders.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
Electronicseteknix.com

Acer Announces 3 New Predator HDR Gaming Monitors

Acer has announced the launch of its latest Predator gaming monitors with three new VESA DisplayHDR -Certified models: the Predator CG437K S, Predator X38 S, and Predator X28. The new monitors target different niches by offering something that will excite a wide variety of gamers, whether weekend warriors or seasoned professionals.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Pick from 5 Kodak projectors and screens for a great DIY movie night

With summer quickly approaching and streaming service subscriptions at an all-time high, there’s probably never been a better time to host your own outdoor cinema. With more exclusive movies premiering online than ever before, you don’t have to go to the theater to see the most cutting-edge releases. This roundup...
Electronicsavnetwork.com

Panasonic Intros New Interactive Pro 4K Displays

The What: Panasonic has introduced interactive multi-touch versions to its range of professional 4K displays in the SQE1 and CQE1 Series. The What Else: Both InGlass and Infrared interactive displays support up to 20 simultaneous touch points for collaborative working, 4K Ultra HD resolution, a natural writing experience and split screen options (4 or 9). In addition, the premium InGlass models are well suited for use in bright light environments, such as meeting rooms, and offer 3mm protective glass with anti-glare chemical surface treatment, precise pen writing, and differentiation between finger, pen and fist eraser use.
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
Video Gamesaithority.com

Acer Updates Its Predator Orion and Nitro Gaming Desktops

Acer has updated its range of gaming desktops to include new 11th Gen Intel Core™ desktop processors or AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series desktop processors, and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 30 Series GPUs. The refreshed Predator Orion 3000 provides serious gamers with all the power they need to max out the graphics...
RetailDealerscope

Optoma Releases Large, Commercial LED Display

Optoma, the manufacturer of large image display products, has announced its new, fully-optimized 130″ Optoma FHDS130 SOLO LED display for boardrooms, classrooms, houses of worship, retail, and hospitality. Pre-calibrated out of the box, the FHDS130 can be installed within hours. “The Optoma FHDS130 was designed to appeal to a larger...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 display details teased

More details about the Galaxy Z Flip3 and its foldable display have leaked. The device will not only feature a more refined look than previous Galaxy Z Flip models, but it also may sport a new 'Round Diamond Pixel' display panel. Ice Universe has revealed more details about the Galaxy...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Tesla taps AMD for AAA gaming rig in its most expensive EVs

Tesla’s new Model S and Model X have an AMD-powered dashboard, the chip-maker has confirmed, spilling the details for the refreshed luxury EVs during its big Computex 2021 keynote. Tesla revamped its most expensive sedan and SUV earlier this year, promising at the time that it would deliver next-gen console levels of gaming power.