Selling Portugal for summer
There’s a holiday for every client in Portugal, but where in the country should they look first? Laura French finds out. From Porto to Aveiro, Coimbra to Tavira, Portugal is blessed with city-break options, but for a classic that combines colourful architecture, cobbled streets, trendy galleries and buzzing nightlife, look to Lisbon (pictured). Osprey Holidays offers several add-ons in the city for clients wanting to get under its skin, from a cooking class to a day trip taking in the charming hillside town of Sintra, helping boost commission while giving travellers a fresh perspective on this fascinating Iberian capital.travelweekly.co.uk