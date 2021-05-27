Five of the best holidays with grandparents
With multigenerational trips more in demand than ever, Laura French rounds up some of the best holidays for extended families. A river cruise might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think kids, but A-Rosa’s new E-Motion ship, launching next year, might just change that. The four-deck ship has been designed for families and multigenerational groups, with a ‘family area’ offering cabins sleeping up to five, alongside a kids’ club, children’s pool and kids’ area in the restaurant. It will be operating on the Rhine and, as a bonus, under-15s sharing sail free.travelweekly.co.uk