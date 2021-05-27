Five of the best holidays with grandparents

My favorite grandfather holding me and my cousin – just a few years ago. As there are different parenting styles, there are also different styles of grandparenting. My husband and I knew we were going to love being grandparents. It was a role we eagerly anticipated. However, we have been a little surprised at how absolutely 100% smitten we are with these kids and a little embarrassed at the kind of grandparents we’ve turned out to be. We talk about them too much, we are sure everything they say and do is Facebook-worthy adorable, we think living a mile away is too far, and worst of all, we’re thinking of buying a minivan! So we’re “that” kind of grandparents. Does your grandparenting style fit one of these five, a combination of them, or something completely different?