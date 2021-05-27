Cancel
Five of the best holidays with grandparents

Travel Weekly
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith multigenerational trips more in demand than ever, Laura French rounds up some of the best holidays for extended families. A river cruise might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think kids, but A-Rosa’s new E-Motion ship, launching next year, might just change that. The four-deck ship has been designed for families and multigenerational groups, with a ‘family area’ offering cabins sleeping up to five, alongside a kids’ club, children’s pool and kids’ area in the restaurant. It will be operating on the Rhine and, as a bonus, under-15s sharing sail free.

